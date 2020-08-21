LAKE BERRYESSA (CBS13) – A burn victim in critical condition wielding a flashlight in rural Napa County was rescued Wednesday along with his girlfriend, who was also found with critical burns taking shelter in a storm drain, according to the Rio Vista Fire Department, which sent crews to Solano County to assist with the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire.

The fire department said the rapid growth of the flames forced crews to transition from fire attack to assisting with evacuations and structure defense.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the man, who is a resident of the area, was found severely injured in a remote area near Lake Berryessa and Highway 128 attempting to get responders’ attention with a flashlight while walking or crawling, officials said.

Swipe to see more photos released by the fire department.

burn victims saved (credit: Rio Vista Fire Department)

burn victims saved 2 (credit: Rio Vista Fire Department)

burn victims saved 3 (credit: Rio Vista Fire Department)

burn victims saved 4 (credit: Rio Vista Fire Department)

The man was loaded up into an ambulance to be taken to the hospital for treatment when he notified his rescuers of the location of his girlfriend, who also suffered burns from the blaze.

READ: California Wildfire Air Quality Resources

A spokesperson for the Rio Vista Fire Department said the woman was found down an embankment clutching a suitcase in a storm drain about 40 minutes from where her boyfriend was located.

Crews were able to get the woman back up a hill to where the man was located and both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Their identities were not released, and as of Friday afternoon, their conditions are unknown.

The LNU Lightning Complex wildfire has burned approximately 220,000 acres and was at 7% containment just before noon, according to Cal Fire.

MORE: LNU Lightning Complex Fire Updates: 119 Homes Destroyed And 50,000 Acres Burned In Solano County

In Solano County, approximately 50,000 acres have been charred and 119 homes have been destroyed. Cal Fire said 14,000 people — about 5,250 residences – are still evacuated.

Additionally, as of 1:05 p.m. on Friday, officials said all evacuation orders issued for Vacaville were lifted.