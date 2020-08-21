LATHROP (CBS13) – Three people arrested in San Joaquin County are facing identity theft charges after authorities uncovered personal and financial documents belonging to hundreds of people while searching a Lathrop motel and Manteca home, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

Blake Walker and Portia Anderson were arrested at the motel on the afternoon of Aug. 11 and were also found to be on parole, authorities said.

Jaimie Aguilar was arrested in Manteca the same day as investigators seized “several hundred documents and electronics containing” identifying information belonging to several hundred victims.

The CHP said all suspects were also found to be in possession of meth for sale.

Some of the documents recovered in the search of the Manteca home were a dozen paid out fraudulent unemployment benefit claims totaling over $100,000 since June, investigators said.

No further information was released.