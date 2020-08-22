Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot overnight, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the area of Wilson Way and Jackson Street.
Police said the man was located at the scene with a single gunshot wound and taken to the hospital for treatment.
His identity was not released and his condition Saturday is unknown.
No suspect or motive information was available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.