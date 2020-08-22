Man, 27, Shot Overnight In Stockton, Police SayAuthorities are investigating after a 27-year-old man was shot overnight, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.

California 'Dream House,' Decades In The Making, Is In AshesWhen he closes his eyes at night, Hank Hanson hears sirens in his dreams -- a byproduct of living nearly 30 years in the wildfire-prone wilderness of Northern California between San Francisco and Sacramento.

LNU Lightning Complex Fire: Solano County Evacuations Lifted As Blaze Nears 315k AcresThe Solano County Sheriff's Office said evacuations were lifted in the county as firefighters continue trying to contain the LNU Lightning Complex wildfire, which was 15% contained at nearly 315,000 acres as of Saturday morning.

Sacramento Opens 2 Cleaner-Air Centers As Wildfire Smoke Continues To Cover RegionSacramento has opened two cleaner-air centers to help people with respiratory issues while the air is thick with smoke from wildfires burning across the region and state, city officials announced on Saturday.