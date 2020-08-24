SONORA (CBS13) – A Sonora man has been arrested on suspicion of committing several crimes, including burglary and illegally selling drugs.

Last Thursday, officers from the Sonora Police Department served a search warrant at the residence and storage unit of Shae P. Green, 24, of Sonora. The residence is in the 12000 block of Chukar Circle.

Police say that they were serving a warrant resulting from a month-long investigation into multiple thefts of merchandise and power tools from Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sonora.

During the search warrant, officers located stolen property, several fentanyl pills, two firearms, and ammunition, they say.

Green was arrested at the residence and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on charges including burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics for sale, and being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

His bail has been set at $40,000.