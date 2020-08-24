Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) — An attempted homicide suspect was arrested Monday after surrendering at the Turlock Police Department.
Police say a man was shot Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Rochester Court. Officers believe there was a domestic dispute that escalated and one person was shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Turlock police say a short time later, 25-year-old Richard Merrill showed up at the police department and turned himself in. Officials say a firearm was also recovered.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-664-7325.