  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    8:00 PMLove Island
    View All Programs
By Elisabeth Smith
Filed Under:Turlock News

TURLOCK (CBS13) — An attempted homicide suspect was arrested Monday after surrendering at the Turlock Police Department.

Police say a man was shot Sunday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Rochester Court. Officers believe there was a domestic dispute that escalated and one person was shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our news app: Download the updated CBS Sacramento News app for iOS and Android

Turlock police say a short time later, 25-year-old Richard Merrill showed up at the police department and turned himself in. Officials say a firearm was also recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Turlock Police Department at 209-664-7325.

Comments

Leave a Reply