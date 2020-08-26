NEWCASTLE (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire burning in between Newcastle and Auburn:

1:56 p.m.

Cal Fire reports that firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

1:34 p.m.

Cal Fire says people in the immediate area are being evacuated.

Mandatory evacuations are being ordered for Rogers Lane and part of Perry Ranch, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says.

A one-mile radius around Rogers Lane is also under an evacuation warning.

FIRE ALERT🚨 Fire burning near Rogers Lane and Perry Ranch. Mandatory evacs for Rogers and part of Perry Ranch. 1 mi radius around Rogers under evac warning. pic.twitter.com/7OzXaen1Oo — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 26, 2020

Crews on the ground and in the air are battling the fire.

1:08 p.m.

Firefighters are responding to a quickly-growing vegetation fire near Newcastle in Placer County.

The fire is on Perry Ranch Road. Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit says structures are threatened.

About 10 to 15 acres have burned so far. Firefighters say the flames are spreading rapidly.

More firefighters are being called to the scene.

Updates to follow.