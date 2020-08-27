SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Two men who allegedly tried to get into an area that was closed due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire have been arrested by law enforcement officers on looter patrol.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says California Highway Patrol officers were out patrolling the closed area near Gibson Canyon Road on Wednesday night when they spotted two men trying to get in. Both men were detained.

Sheriff’s deputies soon arrived to help with the investigation. Both men were searched and deputies say they discovered a lock pick set and tools, as well as what appeared to be meth.

Deputies say the men also allegedly tried to pass them a fake Ag Permit.

Both men, now identified as 44-year-old Vacaville resident Donald Wildmann and 22-year-old Jacob Carter, have since been arrested. They are facing charges of possession of burglar tools, possession of a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy.