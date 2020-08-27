WILDFIRE RELIEF:Click here to help those in our community hard-hit by recent wildfires.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Authorities say no one was hurt after a big rig lost control and flipped on its side in Stockton Thursday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 a.m., the big rig was heading from eastbound Highway 4 to northbound Highway 99 when it went out control on the transition ramp.

The aftermath of the crash. (Credit: CHP Stockton)

The big rig overturned, but officers say the driver escaped without being injured.

Exactly why the driver lost control is not clear at this point.

Caltrans crews are now at the scene cleaning up the mess and working to repair the road.

CHP is warning drivers to expect lanes to be closed until 12 p.m. Traffic will be significantly impacted through the are for the time being.

Comments

Leave a Reply