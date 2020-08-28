WALNUT GROVE (CBS13) – A 28-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the Sacramento River on Thursday near Walnut Grove, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver, a man from San Joaquin County, was seen by witnesses driving westbound at a high rate of speed on the River Road, according to investigators.

The CHP said he lost control of his vehicle just north of Vorden Road and crashed down an embankment into the river.

Investigators said the driver and his vehicle were submerged in the river for several hours before being located and removed from the water by the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and investigators said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. His identity has not yet been released.

No other persons or vehicles were involved in the crash.

“This is another tragic example of a fatal traffic collision due to excessive speed,” the CHP said in a news release. “According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), one-third of all fatal traffic collisions are due to speeding or driving to fast for roadway conditions. Please slow down and arrive at your destination safely.”