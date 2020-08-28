EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) — A plea deal may be in the works for the school workers charged in the death of Max Benson.

The 13-year-old, who had autism, died in 2018 after he was restrained by staff at the now-defunct Guiding Hands School in El Dorado Hills. Former staffers Cindy Keller, Saranne Meyers and Kimberly Wohlwend face involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. All three have pleaded not guilty.

According to the Mountain Democrat, their attorney has been talking with the District Attorney about a plea deal. A hearing is set for October.

Benson’s family also filed a joint civil lawsuit with another family of the school.

State law restricts when and how long school staff can hold a child in behavioral restraints. The state determined that the school did violate that law.

“He’s charged the individuals in the corporation in this situation so that the message is if you do it, your corporation, your business is likely to suffer,” Seth Goldstein, the attorney representing Max Benson’s family, said.