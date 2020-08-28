SANTA CRUZ (CBS13) — A Sutter County man has confessed to stealing a fire commander’s wallet while he fought the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff announced on Thursday.

Investigators arrested 37-year-old Live Oak resident Brian Lee Johnson on Wednesday night for the theft, Sheriff Jim Hart said. An anonymous tip phoned into the sheriff’s office helped lead detectives to Johnson.

Johnson was on probation, so his residence was searched and merchandise believed to have been bought with stolen credit cards was seized.

According to a report from KPIX, Johnston expressed remorse for his actions when he was taken into custody.

“He admitted that he had used the credit cards and made the charges,” said Sheriff Hart. “He also sat down and wrote a letter of apology to the fireman and he was then arrested for multiple felony charges.”

Johnson is now facing multiple felony charges, including forgery, grand theft, credit card theft, possession of stolen property and a probation violation.

Detectives are still following up on the possibility that another person was involved in the theft.