STOCKTON (CBS13) – A woman arrested in Stockton on Friday kicked and spit at paramedics she requested and bit one of them before hitting a pedestrian with her car, authorities said.

Namiye Peoples, 20, faces charges of battery on an officer and assault with a deadly weapon.

Peoples called for medics at around 7:10 a.m. to the 6200 block of North Pershing Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Authorities said Peoples became aggressive with the two medics, which led to her biting one of them and getting into her vehicle to leave the scene.

Peoples struck the pedestrian as she was making her way through the parking lot attempting to flee, police said.

After striking the individual, Peoples allegedly drove toward another individual – a Stockton firefighter – who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, police said.

Peoples was later located in her apartment and taken into custody.