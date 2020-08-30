LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The pilot of a glider had to make an emergency landing Saturday in Lake Tahoe, the U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe said.

The glider was completely submerged under the water, officials said.

glider pilot rescue lake tahoe Photo from the rescue mission in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 29, courtesy of Kevin Brady

glider pilot rescue lake tahoe 2 Photo from the rescue mission in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 29, courtesy of Kevin Brady

glider pilot rescue lake tahoe 3 Photo from the rescue mission in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 29, courtesy of Kevin Brady

glider pilot rescue lake tahoe 4 Photo from the rescue mission in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Aug. 29, courtesy of Kevin Brady

The U.S. Coast Guard and Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded to rescue the pilot.

Officials said the glider was also retrieved from the water and was towed ashore with the help of a few good samaritan paddle boarders.

No one was hurt in the incident.