SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Cal Fire released multiple updates on wildfires burning throughout the Northern California region, including the large and destructive LNU and SCU lightning complex wildfires and the Moc Fire that caused evacuations in Tuolumne County.

MOC FIRE

The Moc Fire, which began burning in Mocassin in the area of Highway 49 and Highway 120 nearly two weeks ago, reached 100% containment at 2,857 acres, Cal Fire said.

Two structures were destroyed in the fire and a total of 686 personnel were assigned to the firefight, Cal Fire said.

Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley said that withing the fire’s first six hours of burning, it erupted from 3 to 1,700 acres.

LNU COMPLEX

The LNU Lightning Complex wildfire continues to rise in both acreage and containment.

Cal Fire updated statistics of the blaze on Sunday to show that it has grown to burn 375,209 acres at 58 percent containment.

A total of 1,209 structures, including houses, have been destroyed by the wildfire, which has impacted Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties. Cal Fire said another 193 structures have sustained damage.

At least five deaths have been reported and four other people have been injured, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders were issued last week for rural Yolo County. The City of Winters says Yolo County Zones 1 and 2 are under mandatory evacuations, meaning residents should evacuate immediately. The zones are in the northwest corner of Yolo County near Rumsey.

Those evacuation orders have not yet changed as of Sunday, according to the county website.

Most other evacuations have been lifted or downgraded to warnings.

Over 2,800 personnel from 3 different agencies have responded to the fight.

SCU COMPLEX

Cal Fire updated the SCU Lightning Complex wildfire Sunday to show that it is burning 377,471 acres at 50 percent containment.

The blaze has affected Santa Clara County, Alameda County, Contra Costa County, San Joaquin County, Merced and Stanislaus County.

At least four people have been injured, 104 structures have been destroyed and another 18 were damaged, Cal Fire said.

Approximately 1,934 personnel were called in to help with the battle.

Cal Fire lists on their website that some evacuations are still in effect for Stanislaus County. Those are:

Everything within the fire perimeter

West of the Fire Perimeter to the Stanislaus/Santa Clara County Line North of the Stanislaus/Merced County Line to the Stanislaus/San Joaquin County Line

San Joaquin is also still experiencing some evacuations, including: