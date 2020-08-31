DIXON (CBS13) — Two women were arrested in Dixon for allegedly stealing video games and high-priced calculators from Walmart, police say.
Back on Saturday, Dixon police officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of North First Street and Dorset Drive for a traffic enforcement stop. Two women – 36-year-old Vallejo resident Camelia Johnson and 32-year-old Sacramento resident Martisha Munoz – were inside.
Officers soon found that Johnson was on active probation. Munoz also had a warrant out for her arrest.
The pair’s car was searched and officers quickly discovered several items that aroused their suspicions, as the merchandise was still inside their Walmart security containers.
Officers quickly discovered that the items – several video games and at least eight graphing calculators – had been stolen just before the pair was pulled over.
Both women were arrested and are now facing several shoplifting, possession of stolen property and conspiracy charges.