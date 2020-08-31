SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hair salons opened their doors for the first time in months as a result of new reopening criteria unveiled by Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday.

“It feels exciting. I feel excited,” said Todd Buckley, owner of Mosaic Salon & Spa in midtown Sacramento.

Buckley arrived early at his salon with Mosaic mascot Louis to restock shelves. He has been closed for months due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“After the shutdown, it was crazy. Everyone abandoned ship,” he said.

Some stylists worked outdoors and serviced clients at their homes but Buckley said it just wasn’t the same.

“I miss interacting with clients. I miss that the most,” he said.

Buckley said he has new sanitization protocols in place: six feet of space between salon chairs and employees must wear masks, although it’s optional for guests. He said customer service, which has disappeared in many places of business, will be a cut above at his salon.

“I just want peace now and people to feel like they have come into a really clean place, peaceful that they can relax in,” said Buckley.

Artist Arturo Romero, who sells his creations there, was also restocking shelves. He said the shutdown has shut down people’s connection culture when it comes to music, events and art.

“It is the lifeblood of not only my business and my career but without it, people are really just lost,” said Romero.

Buckley will be operating at reduced capacity but for him, it’s worth it financially and from an emotional standpoint – helping guests feel better inside and out, along with a cocktail and good conversation.

“Because everyone wants to get out of the house and they still want to drink,” he said.