ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — An emergency room doctor on his way home from work likely saved a man’s life after a crash involving a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy and a citizen early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after midnight near the intersection of Alta Arden Expressway and Howe Avenue.

According to California Highway Patrol, a sheriff’s deputy was responding to a call and was heading northbound on Howe Avenue when they crashed into a small grey sedan. The deputy’s lights were on.

The driver of the sedan ended up being ejected 30 feet into a parking lot due to the impact. He suffered a major head injury.

At the same time, an ER doctor was on his way home from work when he happened upon the crash. CHP says the doctor, who originally thought the man was dead, started rendering aid – and likely saved the driver’s life.

The sheriff’s deputy suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Howe Avenue at Alta Arden Expressway was closed through the early morning hours on Tuesday, but has since reopened.