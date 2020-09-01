CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say the at-risk missing girl believed to have been taken by her mother from a sleepover in Calaveras County has been found.

California Highway Patrol says 11-year-old Selene Elizabeth Anderson was last seen late Saturday night near Blagen Road and Longman Lane.

ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Amador and El Dorado Counties.

Last Seen: Blagen Road and Longman Lane@CALAVERASCSO IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/ogGPdQhING — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 31, 2020

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office says Anderson’s mother, 43-year-old Rebecca Boyet, is believed to have taken the girl at some point between midnight and 10 a.m. Sunday from a home in the Arnold area.

The sheriff’s office says Boyet went to the sleepover once but was denied access to her daughter, so she returned again in the middle of the night to take the child.

Boyet was believed to be driving a white 2020 Dodge 1500 with the California license plate 55367Y2. An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued by CHP for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, Amador and El Dorado counties.

Tuesday morning, CHP announced that the girl had been found. The Endangered Missing Advisory has now been deactivated. Exactly where the girl was found has not been detailed.

It’s unclear if the girl’s mother had been located as well.