Texas Firefighter Diana Jones Dies While Helping Battle Wildfires In Mendocino CountyA Texas volunteer firefighter was killed while helping battle one of the wildfires raging in Northern California.

Vacaville Couple Learns Insurance Company Dropped Them After Losing Home In WildfireNo home, no job, and no way to rebuild, a Vacaville couple is left scrambling to figure out how to move forward after their home was destroyed by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Some El Dorado County Businesses Eagerly Welcome Back Customers Under New Reopening CriteriaEl Dorado County is one of three counties in our area in the “red tier” with the state’s new reopening criteria. In that tier, restaurants, gyms and movie theaters can have limited capacity indoor operations again.

District Deadlock: Sacramento Parents Concerned About No Agreement To Start School YearWith just days until it's back to school for Sacramento City Unified students, families don't know exactly what to expect for more than the first two days.