SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — City crews will be working on shoring up levees and critical waterways ahead of the rainy season.

Over the next few weeks, Sacramento utility crews will be working on five different locations around the city. The first one scheduled for maintenance is Lower Morrison Creek off Franklin Boulevard, near Cosumnes River Boulevard.

Any homeless people camping in the area will be notified a week in advance of the work, the city says. For that first site, the city says they notified campers back on Aug. 28.

Officials say they will try to connect the people who have to move with assistance services.

Crews will be working on levees, service roads, re-armoring areas under bridges and clearing debris that could pose a flood risk.

Other areas scheduled for work include areas of the Sacramento River Levee, the I-80 North Ditch, the I-80 South Ditch, Cascade Ditch and Elder Creek.