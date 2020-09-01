New Eviction Law Gives Some Relief To Renters Amid PandemicPeople who haven’t paid rent in months can stay in their homes at least until the end of January, thanks to a bill signed into law Monday night.

2 hours ago

'Long, Long Process' To Restore Big Basin Redwoods State ParkThere was a time when San Francisco Bay Area residents would flock to Big Basin Redwoods State Park for an afternoon break from the confines of the COVID-19 outbreak. Then came the flames of the massive CZU Lightning Complex fire. As Cal Fire crews have surveyed the park, they have been confronted with scenes of devastation. Kiet Do reports. (9/1/20)

2 hours ago

Texas Firefighter Diana Jones Dies While Helping Battle August Complex FireJones was working with her son on a fire northwest of Sacramento, California when she died in an crash while repositioning her truck during a firefight.

2 hours ago

Vacaville Couple Learns Insurance Company Dropped Them After Losing Home In WildfireNo home, no job, and no way to rebuild, a Vacaville couple is left scrambling to figure out how to move forward after their home was destroyed by the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

2 hours ago

Some El Dorado County Businesses Eagerly Welcome Back Customers Under New Reopening CriteriaIt’s a sight for sore eyes and hungry stomachs in El Dorado County. Restaurants are able to welcome customers back inside for the first time in over a month.

3 hours ago