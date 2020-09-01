SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities say a suspect tried to jump into the driver’s seat of a patrol vehicle during a struggle with a deputy in downtown Sonora.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says, on Monday morning, a deputy was following up with an investigation in the downtown Sonora area when a suspect – 19-year-old Lockeford resident James Davis – started to get combative.
Deputies say Davis allegedly tried to get into the driver’s seat of the patrol vehicle. He was stopped, but then allegedly spilt and assaulted the deputy.
At some point during the struggle, Davis allegedly tried to take the deputy’s baton from his belt.
Eventually, Davis was restrained. The deputy suffered minor injuries in the struggle, the sheriff’s office says.
Davis has since been booked into jail and is facing charges of battery against a peace officer and taking a weapon from a peace officer.