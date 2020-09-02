SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A standoff in the Northgate area Tuesday evening ended with a suspect being shot and killed by police.

The suspect – only identified as a man in his 50s at this point – was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic style handgun, Sacramento police say. He was wanted for an attempted homicide on an officer incident.

A photo of the handgun the suspect had was released by investigators early Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Sacramento Police Shoot, Kill Suspect Wanted For Attempted Homicide On An Officer

Officers reportedly found the suspect around 4 p.m. in a residence on Wisconsin Avenue with several other people. SWAT and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and were able to get the other people out of the home, police said.

After negotiating with him for several hours, police say he exited the residence out the back and tried to hop a fence. The suspect was seen with the handgun and at least one officer opened fire at the suspect.

Police are not saying if the suspect pointed that gun at officers or threatened anyone with the weapon.

Officers immediately started first aid after the suspect was shot. Firefighters soon took over, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the suspect will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.

Police say video and audio of the incident will be released to the public within 30 days.

No details have been released yet of the original attempted homicide of an officer occurred.