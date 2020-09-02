Comments
In Photos: The Resulting Junk Pile Of Vehicles
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — Law enforcement officers are cleaning up blight around Yuba and Sutter counties.
California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter division says, over the past two weeks, they’ve been targeting junk vehicles and hauling them out.
With the help of 530 Towing and Recovery and Yuba County Code Enforcement, authorities say a total of 145 vehicles have been removed.
Of those vehicles trucked out, 126 have resulted in junk slips.
The 19 other vehicles were identified as having been reported stolen.
