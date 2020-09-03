AUBURN (CBS13) — As most of Northern California braces for a heat wave this holiday weekend, a Placer County recreational area is closing down due to the extreme fire weather conditions.

Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn will be closed Sept. 5-8. Any visitors with reservations during these closure days will be given a credit toward a future date, officials said.

The county said closures of the popular hiking site will generally coincide with red flag and extreme heat warnings and the new protocol is likely to remain in effect through the fall, where wildfire season poses its greatest risk.