SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California is bracing for another heat wave, prompting cities to open cooling centers to help the most vulnerable.
Triple-digit temperatures are expected over Labor Day weekend, and officials recommend staying cool and indoors if possible.
The following is a list of cooling centers around the region. Cooling center hours change and depend on the day, so it’s best to call first before going to a center.
Due to the pandemic, the California Department of Public Health recommends centers screen for symptoms, encourage physical distancing and mask-wearing, and implement cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Learn more here.
CALAVERAS COUNTY:
SAN ANDREAS
-
- Calaveras Health and Human Services Agency, Sequoia Room
509 E. St. Charles, San Andreas, CA 95249 (Northeast corner Hwy 49 and Mountain Ranch Road)
Hours: 12PM (noon) – 6PM, Saturday through Tuesday
ELK GROVE
-
- Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Rd. (916) 405-5600
FOLSOM
-
- Folsom City Senior & Arts Center, 48 Natoma Street Folsom, Ca 95824. (916) 355-7285
GALT
-
- Chabolla Community Center, 600 Chabolla Ave. (209) 366-7130
RANCHO CORDOVA
-
- City Hall, 2729 Prospect Park Dr. (916) 851-8700
SACRAMENTO
-
- Tsakopoulos Library Galleria, 828 I St. (916) 264-2800
- Hagginwood Community Center, 3271 Marysville Blvd. (916) 808-6439
- George Sim Community Center, 6207 Logan St. (916) 808-3761
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY
STOCKTON
-
- Arnold Rue Community Center – 5758 Lorraine Ave., Stockton 95210. (209) 937-7350
- Van Buskirk Community Center – 734 Houston Ave., Stockton 95206. (209) 937-7358
TRACY
-
- Tracy Transit Center – located at 50 E. 6th Street.
- Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sundays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. when temperatures are forecasted to reach 100 degrees.
PLACER COUNTY
ROCKLIN
- Rocklin Police Department – 4080 Rocklin Road. 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
STANISLAUS COUNTY
(Library facilities will be made available during extreme heat events)
CERES
-
- Ceres Community Center – 2701 4th Street, Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 209-538-5682
HUGHSON
-
- Hughson Community Center – 2307 Fourth Street. Monday – Thursday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Friday (if needed) 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
MODESTO
-
- Vintage Faire Mall – 3401 Dale Road Modesto. Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Monday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Modesto Library Auditorium – 1500 “I” Street 209-558-7808
NEWMAN
-
- Newman Public Library 1305 Kern Street Newman 209-862-2010
OAKDALE
-
- Oakdale Public Library 151 S. 1st Avenue Oakdale 209-847-4204
PATTERSON
-
- Patterson Public Library 46 N. Salado Avenue Patterson 209-892-6473
RIVERBANK
-
- Riverbank Public Library 3442 Santa Fe Street Riverbank 209-869-7008
WATERFORD
-
- City Hall 101 E Street 209-874-2328 Tuesday – Thursday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY
WEST SACRAMENTO
-
- 1110 W. Capital Ave Friday-Sunday 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.