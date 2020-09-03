EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – A man convicted of criminal threats in El Dorado County was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for threatening to slit an ex-girlfriend’s throat and kill her children, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday.

Joseph Messer, 35, went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on May 7, 2019, asking to borrow a camper shell for his truck. Authorities said Messer entered the woman’s home uninvited after she refused to let him borrow the item.

Following an argument, Messer pinned the woman to a wall inside the home and threatened to cut her throat and kill the children while he was wielding a knife, the DA said.

According to the DA, Messer then called the woman from jail and tried to get her to lie about what happened.

Messer was convicted on January 10, 2020, of criminal threats and violating a restraining order.

During the trial, it was learned that Messer had spent around 18 of the previous 23 years behind bars for his extensive criminal conduct, the DA said.

Messer was found to have previously committed a robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence causing great bodily injury to three people, and voluntary manslaughter.