MODESTO (CBS13) – In a parking lot at the corner of 17th Street and I Street in downtown Modesto, there’s a drive-thru. But, it’s not serving meals, it’s dishing out opportunity.

“I drive down here all the time. And I saw the BBSI sign and I said, ‘Oh! They’re doing a job fair!” Veerapol Sengchim from Modesto said.

Sengchim has been dealt the unfair but familiar hand plenty of people got during the pandemic.

“I got laid off because of the whole COVID thing and my doctor, since I’m a dialysis patient, they want to social distance myself,” Sengchim said.

For him and so many others that distant dream of landing a job just took a positive turn. BBSI Modesto held a drive-thru job fair on Thursday at the parking lot located at 1625 I Street.

“We’ve had a lot of people that are out of work and currently displaced. So, what we are trying to do is make it as easy as possible for them and still stay compliant with the COVID-19 rules,” Bianca Rutledge, recruiting specialist at BBSI – Modesto, said.

“So a drive-thru job fair was one of the inspirations we’ve come up with and, it’s just another way of expanding that universe,” Jeffery Lazo, business partner at BBSI – Modesto, said.

Rutledge told CBS13 potential applicants pulled into the parking lot, were given a BBSI application, had a quick interview and then were on their way. Currently, the company is looking to fill 60-70 positions that are being offered by their clients.

They will then contact the applicant at a later time in regard to which positions they are qualified for based on the companies that BBSI works with in small and medium industries.

BBSI says it can place applicants in the manufacturing industry with jobs that bottling technicians, wine tasters/crushers, forklift operators, drivers (Class A, B, C), etc. It also specializes in placing potential applicants clerical industry in positions like office manager, executive assistant, receptionist and others.

BBSI additionally specializes in placing candidates in the general labor, food distribution (food processing and meatpacking) and construction industries.

The opportunity to drive through and apply for a possible job after being out of work for a long period of time is cherished. Despite how great it feels, trading getting a to-go bag out for filling out a job application in your driver’s seat can seem a little strange

“But, I’m ready to go back to work. That’s why I’m here,” Sengchim said.

Rutledge and Lazo said that BBSI is alternating each week between virtual job fairs and the in-person drive-thru. It plans to hold a virtual job fair sometime in the near future.

BBSI encourages people to call 209-576-0322 or go to www.bbsistaffingmodesto.com if you were unable to attend the drive-thru job fair if you’re interested in applying for any jobs that are available.