SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A San Leandro police officer was charged with voluntary manslaughter Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a man wielding a baseball bat inside a Walmart store in April.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy E. O’Malley announced Wednesday afternoon her office filed the felony complaint against San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher for fatally shooting 33-year-old Steven Demarco Taylor on April 18 at the Walmart Store on 1555 Hesperian Blvd.

Police were called to the store after workers confronted Taylor for allegedly trying to leave without paying for items. Police body cam video shows officers repeatedly ordering Taylor to put down the aluminum bat he was waving before Officer Fletcher deploys a Taser against him. After a second pulse, Taylor continued to move toward the Fletcher, who then fired one round from his service weapon, hitting Taylor in the chest.

