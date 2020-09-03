Man, 36, Dead After Shooting In North HighlandsAuthorities are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in North Highlands on Wednesday night.

CHP: Apparent Random Shooting Along I-80 Near Sacramento Left 3 People HurtAuthorities say three people were hurt, one with a gunshot wound and the others by bullet fragments and broken glass, in an apparent random shooting along Interstate 80.

Pair Facing Hate Crime Charges After Allegedly Yelling Racial Slurs, Stabbing Man In North AuburnA man and woman are under arrest and facing a hate crime charge after allegedly yelling racial slurs, then stabbing a man in North Auburn.

Meredith Masony Pens Book On Surviving Parenthood During The Pandemic: 'I Don't Like My Kids All The Time, They Don't Like Me All The Time'Former public school teacher and vlogger Meredith Masony shares tips for parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic and discusses her book "Ask Me What's For Dinner One More Time."