  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Roseville News

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An Antelope man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly molesting children in his care.

Back on Tuesday, Roseville police arrested 61-year-old Steven Ellis Murray. He is facing 42 counts of sexual assault of a child.

Police say the case includes incidents that date back 40 years ago.

Murray has been booked into South Placer Jail and is being held on $2 million bail.

The case is still under investigation and any other alleged victims of Murray is urged to contact police at (916) 746-1059.

Comments

Leave a Reply