Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — An Antelope man has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly molesting children in his care.
Back on Tuesday, Roseville police arrested 61-year-old Steven Ellis Murray. He is facing 42 counts of sexual assault of a child.
Police say the case includes incidents that date back 40 years ago.
Murray has been booked into South Placer Jail and is being held on $2 million bail.
The case is still under investigation and any other alleged victims of Murray is urged to contact police at (916) 746-1059.