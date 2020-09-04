SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — More than 300 Solano County residences were destroyed in the deadly LNU Lightning Complex Fire, Cal Fire said.

In the nightly incident update Friday, Cal Fire released new information about where the damage and destruction occurred across several counties. In total, the fire has burned 375,209 acres and is 88% contained.

Cal Fire says 1,491 structures were destroyed and 232 were damaged. Approximately 1,350 are still threatened as crews work to fully contain the blaze. Five people, three in Napa and two in Solano County, have died.

Among the counties affected by the fires, Napa and Solano Counties were hit the hardest. According to Cal Fire, 304 single-family residences were destroyed and Napa and 309 were destroyed in Solano County. Additionally, 392 “minor structures” were destroyed in Solano County.

Despite all of the damage, Cal Fire said 1,391 structures within the fire perimeter in Solano County were spared.

Some areas of Solano County — Mix Canyon Rd., Gates Canyon Rd, Blueridge Rd, Cantelow Rd between English Hills and Pleasants Valley Road — are still under evacuation orders while some zones in Yolo County and Colusa County remain under evacuation warnings. There are also some road closures still in effect around the fire.