GALT (CBS13) — A woman has been arrested after she was seen allegedly trying to get into a senior’s home, then stole someone’s vehicle.
Galt police say officers responded to the New Hope Senior Village just before 2 a.m. back on Aug. 31. A resident had reported seeing someone trying the front door of their home.
The suspect also allegedly stole another resident’s vehicle, then drove it across the parking lot.
Officers say the suspect found the keys to the vehicle inside another burglary victim’s apartment.
The suspect was soon arrested. She has been identified as 33-year-old Ramona resident Alicia Perez. She’s facing charges of burglary, attempted burglary, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.