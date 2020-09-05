Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating an apparent fatal stabbing after a man’s body was found near the I Street Bridge on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The man was found deceased along the Sacramento River near the Railyards Boulevard and Jibboom Street intersection, police said. His identity has not yet been released.
Detectives said details regarding a suspect or motive are unavailable as the investigation is still in its early stages.
Anyone with information that may benefit the investigations is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.