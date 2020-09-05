  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMPaid Program
    7:00 PMLove Island
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Sacramento News, stabbing

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating an apparent fatal stabbing after a man’s body was found near the I Street Bridge on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.

The man was found deceased along the Sacramento River near the Railyards Boulevard and Jibboom Street intersection, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Detectives said details regarding a suspect or motive are unavailable as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with information that may benefit the investigations is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply