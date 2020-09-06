NICOLAUS (CBS13) – Two men suspected of being drunk got into a fight and stabbed each other at the Verona Marina campground south of Nicolaus, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said investigators were called out to the campground on reports of a stabbing at around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Dispatchers learned and told deputies that one of the involved parties was seen leaving the scene recklessly in a Ford pickup truck towing a boat.

The vehicle was stopped by law enforcement and one of the men was located inside with what authorities described as a “major but non-life-threatening” stab wound and taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, investigators were called to another area of the campground where the other man involved in the incident was located with a minor stab wound. The sheriff’s office said this man was treated and released.

Investigators said the names of the involved parties could not be mentioned as the investigation is still underway.

Any potential witnesses to the fight and stabbings are asked to contact the sheriff’s office.