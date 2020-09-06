SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – As a brutal heat wave strikes the state, Pacific Gas and Electric said there is potential for a round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs as early as Monday evening and on Tuesday, including several areas in northern California, according to the utility’s website on Saturday.

PG&E said in a news release they are monitoring “a potentially widespread, strong and dry offshore wind event forecasted to start Monday evening and continue through mid-day Wednesday.”

The California ISO issued a flex alert for Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and called on residents to conserve energy usage during that time.

PG&E spokesperson Brandi Merlo said in a tweet that customers in the potentially affected areas will receive 48-hour notifications on Saturday night.

As of Saturday night, these are the counties that could be impacted: Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, Tuolumne and Yuba.

Cal Fire said in a tweet on Saturday that a Red Flag Warning is in effect through Wednesday as a result of low humidity and gusty winds.

#RedFlagWarning in effect throughout California until Wednesday due to gusty winds & low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather so use caution when outdoors. https://t.co/upBwccxXFO pic.twitter.com/GzZacbOtCx — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 5, 2020

“Weather models are starting to come into better agreement regarding the potential offshore wind event late Monday night through Wednesday morning. The start of the event is still more than 2 days away, so details regarding exact strength and location of the event may change moving forward,” PG&E said on its website on Saturday.