SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all recorded record-high temperatures on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Just after 6 p.m., the weather service said that both the Sacramento Internation Airport and the downtown area recorded temperatures of 109 degrees, breaking both areas’ September 6 records.

The downtown area’s previous record was 105 degrees in 1923 and the airport’s previous record was 103 degrees in 1957, according to the weather service.

Modesto recorded a temperature of 106 degrees on Sunday, surpassing the day’s previous record of 103 degrees set in 1977.

Out in Stockton, the weather service had the city at 110 degrees – 5 degrees higher than the day’s previous record also set in 1977.

Even with the smoke, daily records were broken throughout much of the Sacramento & northern San Joaquin Valley. 🌡️ Additionally, Sac Executive Airport, Sac Downtown & Modesto all tied their September monthly record highs. 🌡️🌡️ Stay cool everyone! #CAwx #CAheat #heatwave pic.twitter.com/5pV3hyBGSK — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 7, 2020

The record-high temperatures come as most of the state is experiencing a brutal heat wave as well as several wildfires burning throughout the state.

According to CBS Los Angeles, the NWS said the Woodland Hills area reached a high of 121 degrees – the highest official temperature ever recorded in Los Angeles County.

The NWS San Francisco said the Bay Area city posted a temperature of 100 degrees, 8 degrees higher then the previous record set in 1904.

Additionally, while the containment of the SCU and LNU Lightning Complex fires burning in northern California close in on 100%, over 200 people were airlifted from the Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Fresno County as the Creek Fire blocked the only road out and trapped everyone in.

While Sacramento and Modesto broke records today, the NWS Sacramento said the two cities also tied their all-time September monthly record highs.