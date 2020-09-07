Tatís Hits 15th Home Run, Padres Win Series With A'sFernando Tatís Jr. matched Angels slugger Mike Trout for the majors' home run lead with his 15th, a two-run drive in the seventh inning of the San Diego Padres' back-and-forth 5-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

Solano's 2-Run Blast Keys Giants Victory Over ArizonaDonovan Solano hit a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday.

Giants Spoil Bumgarner's Return To SF, Beat Diamondbacks 4-3Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf launched back-to-back home runs in the second inning and the Giants spoiled Madison Bumgarner’s return to San Francisco with a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.

Laureano Homers As A's Get Back On Track To Beat Padres 8-4Ramón Laureano homered to help Sean Manaea win his third straight start, and the Oakland Athletics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday.