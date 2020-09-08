ROCKLIN (CBS13) — It’s something people in Placer County can say again: “Let’s go to the movies.”

Placer County is moving from the purple to the red tier in California’s color-coded reopening criteria, which means people can go watch a movie on the silver screen again.

“Goosebumps are everywhere because I’m so excited,” Andrew Long, General Manager Studio Movie Grill – Rocklin, said.

It’s excitement shared by customers.

“We currently haven’t been back to the movie theater since the spring,” Tristan Brusig, a Rocklin resident, said.

“It’s just really weird going back in a really long time,” Tenaya Brusig, a Rocklin resident, said.

It’s been a long time of waiting and preparing for Studio Movie Grill, which sits just off of Interstate 80 in Rocklin.

“My boss was the one looking at it intently while I was running around making sure last-minute things, making sure we could open,” Long said.

Placers County is one of five counties moving from the purple to red tier in the state’s new reopening guidelines. A reopening that couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It’s nice to be inside cool, out of the smoke, out of the heat,” Billy Graham, a Rocklin resident, said.

“There’s not a lot you can do outside right now,” Ronda Graham, a Rocklin resident, said.

The new tier means movie theaters can open at 25% occupancy with modifications.

“So we have the masks, we’re wearing gloves any time we are handing food or anything to our guests,” Long said.

And the theater is sanitizing all of the seats and trays for each auditorium. It’s the first theater in a heavily-populated area to reopen and some aren’t thinking twice about getting in line to buy a ticket.

“No. And, I would imagine since this is the first time that they have overdone their precautions,” Ronda Graham said.

Flipping the script on the movie going experience, hoping a new coming attraction has arrived that doesn’t have the curtain close too early.

Studio Movie Grill told CBS13 it’s educating people to order food with their mobile app or at the door for even less in-person contact at the theater.