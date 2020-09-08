VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Three people, including two juveniles, suspected of trying to burglarize cars in Vacaville were arrested thanks in part to an alert citizen early Tuesday morning, police say.

Vacaville police say the citizen was on his way home from work when, around 1 a.m., he noticed three young men acting suspiciously along Cinnabar Way.

The suspects were seen with flashlights and looking into cars. The citizen decided to call police and officers soon descended on the scene.

One of the suspects, identified as Brandon Dion, was still in the area was was taken into custody by officers. He was initially cooperative with police, but soon tried to run.

Officers quickly caught Dion as well as two other juvenile suspects. Dion also apparently had a replica firearm tucked in his waistband, police say.

No one was hurt in the incident. Dion is facing charges of attempted burglary and other offenses, while the two juvenile suspects were arrested but then released to their parents.