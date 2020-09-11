'I've Always Enjoyed Playing, But There Is A Different Feel Of Excitement': Cat Osterman On New Professional Softball League Athletes UnlimitedThe 2x Olympian talks about playing in the new professional softball league called Athletes Unlimited and how this experience is helping her prepare for the 2021 Olympics.

Paddack Sprains Ankle But Streaking Padres Stop Giants, 6-1Jorge Oña homered for his first major league hit, Manny Machado also went deep and the San Diego Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 Thursday night despite an injury to starter Chris Paddack.

Matt Olson's Homer Backs Sean Manaea, A's Beat Astros AgainThe Oakland Athletics have long been a stellar second-half team. In a shortened season, they have dominated since Day 1.

Fantasy Football 2020: Start Jared Goff, Sit Aaron Rodgers In Week 1The Fantasy Football Today crew is back to give advice on who you should have in the lineup and who to stay away from in Week 1 of the 2020 season.