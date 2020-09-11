Comments
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A deadly crash has traffic backed up along westbound Interstate 80 in Vacaville Friday morning.
The crash happened a little before 6:30 a.m. just west of the Interstate 505 connector.
Drivers who passed by the crash scene captured what appeared to be a vehicle in a ditch just off the freeway. Smoke could be seen coming from the wreck.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirms that at least one person has died.
Traffic is backing up to Leisure Town Road. A SigAlert has been put in place.
It’s unclear when the road will be cleared.