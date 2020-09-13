OROVILLE (CBS13) – A man arrested in Glenn County is accused of threatening to kill organizers of a Bear Fire fundraiser held in Oroville, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Butte County resident who was organizing a luncheon at the Lakeside Market in Oroville contacted the sheriff’s office Saturday after being threatened by the suspect on Facebook, authorities said.

The suspect – identified as Songkham Sirivongsa, 40, of Willows – allegedly threatened to use a gun to kill the resident and his friends.

A search warrant was served at Sirivongsa’s home located near the 800 block of Plumas Street. Inside, investigators found evidence confirming Sirivongsa sent the threatening Facebook messages. Also located were a firearm and ammunition.

Sirivongsa was booked into the Butte County Jail on Saturday evening and faces a felony count of making criminal threats. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sirivongsa was determined to be prohibited from possessing a firearm. Butte County detectives will work with the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office in obtaining an arrest warrant for Sirivongsa in Glenn County, for felony charges for charges related to that.