SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — An apparent shortage of desks and tables in the Bay Area has families scouring stores and emptying shelves, in search of ways to construct makeshift classrooms and offices in their homes during the pandemic lockdown, now entering its seventh month.

“All desks are sold out so it’s really hard to get a desk nowadays,” said parent Teyhla Brown while shopping at IKEA in East Palo Alto.

A check of store inventory at Target on Coleman Avenue in San Jose, Walmart in Mountain View, and IKEA in East Palo Alto, all revealed either low stock or no items in stock at all, for desks, folding tables, chairs, stools, and bookcases.

Brown had been shopping for weeks, even driving two hours to Sacramento, in search of an IKEA desk, which she finally found in East Palo Alto Tuesday. Brown said she had been making do until now.

“I’ve kind of just like improvised, so using my dining room table, sitting on the floor using a coffee table. Going to library, things like that,” said Brown.

Social media has been flooded with images of children and adults sitting at dining room tables, conducting Zoom calls on TV tray tables, sharing folding tables in kitchens, and utilizing storage closets as makeshift offices.

