ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Another Placer County school district is making the move to bring kids back on campus next week. Though some don’t feel it’s the safest plan.

“We’re putting our kids’ lives in their hands,” said Nikki Sobola, a Rocklin Unified mom.

Sobola’s daughter is ditching distance learning and heading back to the classroom under a hybrid model on Monday. But Sobola isn’t fully confident about the return just yet.

“I feel like it’s too soon. We jumped right into it,” Sobola said. She’s worried about sanitation procedures, and as a parent, not having seen on her own what’s been done to protect students.

She’s not the only one. The Rocklin Teachers Professional Association recently filed a grievance citing concerns over safety measures on campus, like proper air filtration. But some teachers have also reported feeling underwhelmed about sanitation protocols.

“Teachers in our district walk into their classrooms with evidence right in front of them that all the things we expect to be in place still aren’t in place,” Travis Mougette, RPTA president said.

Mougette said the teachers’ association feels good so far and appreciates being heard regarding their concerns. But they’re still feeling slightly anxious ahead of an in-person return.

The district turned down CBS13’s interview request and instead provided the following statement on Thursday:

“Prior to our hybrid reopening on Monday, September 21st, every classroom and building in Rocklin Unified will have an air filtration system which meets COVID-19 state and local health guidelines, or they will not be used. We were notified this morning of missing specialized filters and out of an abundance of caution hired Perryman Mechanical to inspect the filtration system in every one of our classrooms and buildings to ensure our recently purchased MERV 13 filters are safely installed throughout the district. Our staff and families have been made aware of updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health and California Department of Education. The safety of our students, families and staff have been and will continue to be a top priority. We look forward to welcoming students back to school in our hybrid model on Monday, September 21, 2020.”

While many parents are concerned, some feel good about sending children back to campus.

“It seems like it will be okay,” Ashley Parlin, a Rocklin USD parent said. She’s excited about in-person learning, and supports the teachers’ concerns – but ultimately trusts the district’s guidelines.

“I think the Rocklin Unified School District is doing a great job,” Parlin said. “I l really do, I love the teachers and it’s a great school.”

Teachers and the district said they’re working toward solutions ahead of the start of school.

The district said in a board meeting Wednesday night distance learning would stop entirely for those who didn’t enroll in ‘Rocklin’s Virtual Campus,’ which is all online. But we’re told by some parents trying to enroll now, there are waitlists at several schools.