By Richie Ramos
california, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several California leaders spoke out after the announced passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement. She was the longest-serving woman on the Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation.

Her death sparked reactions from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and many others from across the Golden State.

View them below:

