SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several California leaders spoke out after the announced passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday.

Ginsburg died at the age of 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, the U.S. Supreme Court said in a statement. She was the longest-serving woman on the Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation.

Her death sparked reactions from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Attorney General Xavier Becerra and many others from across the Golden State.

View them below:

We have lost a giant among us. A trailblazer. And a champion of equality and justice. Our hearts ache tonight. Let us honor her memory by preserving the very ideals she fought so tirelessly for. Rest in Power. https://t.co/Vv2KzS1Ql6 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2020

My deepest sympathies are with those who loved, knew, and looked up to Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This August marked 27 years of service to our country as a Supreme Court Justice and we mourn her loss, not as Republicans or Democrats, but as Americans. pic.twitter.com/g95wv2ImCJ — Senator Shannon Grove (@ShannonGroveCA) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a true inspiration for generations of women. Her death is a tragedy in an already tragic year. Pam and I send our prayers to her family and for our country. — Josh Harder (@JoshHarder) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death is an incredibly devastating loss for America. She fought for our values til the end. And so will we. We are in this together. — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 19, 2020

The country lost a truly amazing woman tonight with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She may have been small of stature but she was an absolute giant of jurisprudence. Read my full statement: https://t.co/0DXZ0GC3WD — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 19, 2020

Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 19, 2020

We lost a giant of justice today. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg towered over those who sought to close doors or build walls in America. pic.twitter.com/7zDun0gOUB — Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) September 19, 2020

It is with great sadness that I heard the news of the passing of RBG. A towering figure, a great warrior for women, justice and democracy. — Eleni Kounalakis (@EleniForCA) September 18, 2020

We have lost a major force of our time. #RIP Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/C7STRmU8K0 — Senator Toni Atkins (@SenToniAtkins) September 19, 2020

America lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was shunned from courtrooms when she began her career because she was a woman. But she persisted, blazing a trail for millions of women and others who had been excluded or oppressed. RBG is a lioness of the law. She is irreplaceable. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 19, 2020

Angela and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. RBG’s trailblazing legacy can't be overstated. She wrote some of the most consequential decisions for women’s equality & much more. May she Rest in Power. 🙏🏽🕯 ⚖️… — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) September 19, 2020