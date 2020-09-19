TRACY (CBS13) – Four people were killed Friday night in Tracy after a driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Tracy area CHP said the collision happened at around 7 p.m. when the driver attempted to re-enter Interstate 205 off of Tracy Boulevard.

Prior to the crash, CHP said it attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle on southbound Interstate 5 for a moving violation, which prompted a brief high-speed chase. The pursuit was called off after officers lost track of the vehicle.

According to the CHP, the vehicle crashed shortly later after entering I-205 and exiting the freeway on Tracy Boulevard and all four occupants – two males, two females – of the vehicle were declared dead by responding officers.

While authorities have not yet officially confirmed the identities of the four people, a family has told CBS13 that one of the victims killed in the crash was Stockton teen Treyvon Breckenridge

Breckenridge had previously started his own business, working in his Stockton community providing cleaning services for other residents.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs also spoke out on Twitter about Breckenridge’s death, saying, ”

Trey was a leader, an entrepreneur, and a light. It was a joy to watch him grow through high school and I am deeply saddened and upset that his life was cut far too short. He had so much to give! Prayers for his family and for us all for the loss. RIP.”

CBS13 will provide more updates on this story as they become available.