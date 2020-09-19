YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Health officials have confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in Yolo County.

Yolo County’s Health and Human Services Agency said its Communicable Disease Program received the confirmation and said the patient was ill last month but is now recovering.

Details regarding where in the county the patient contracted the virus were not available.

“Although this patient is now recovering, it is important to note that there is a risk of contracting West Nile virus in Yolo County this time of year,” said Yolo County Deputy Public Health Officer Dr. Mary Ann Limbos. “West Nile virus is spread to people from the bite of mosquitoes. By making regular checks of their yards and draining standing water, residents can help cut down on mosquito breeding areas. Precautions such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents that contain DEET will also reduce the risk of mosquito bites.”

The county said more than 55 people in California have contracted the virus this year.

Symptoms usually develop within 2-14 days of infection. County health officials said around 1 in 150 people will develop serious illness and 80 percent of carriers are asymptomatic.

Yolo County said in a news release that the “Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito & Vector Control District has been performing extensive control measures in and around Yolo County to reduce both larval and adult mosquitoes, and will continue to do so to minimize adult mosquitoes carrying the disease.”