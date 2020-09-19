Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man was shot overnight in the Park District, the Stockton Police Department said on Saturday.
The shooting happened just before 1:45 a.m. in the area of South B Street and McPatt Place.
Police said the victim, 36, was walking in the area when he was shot.
He also took himself to the hospital for treatment of what police described as non-life-threatening. His identity was not released.
Information regarding a suspect was not available.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.