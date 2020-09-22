ANTELOPE (CBS13) – Two men died early Tuesday morning when the car they were in hit a tree in Antelope.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. along westbound Elverta Road in the area of Northam Drive just west of Watt Avenue, a CHP spokesperson says. They say the car, an early 2000s Pontiac Grand Am, was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then left the road and slammed into a tree, splitting the vehicle in two and ejecting both passengers. They were killed instantly.
CHP says speed was a major factor in the crash, and, based on preliminary evidence, alcohol may have also been a factor.
Two people killed in rollover crash and collision with a tree. Elverta Rd and Northam Dr. Crash happened around 1am. WB Elverta closes at Notham. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @GoodDayTraffic @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/Ec48wgpnrM
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) September 22, 2020
The passengers have been identified as males in their 20s. Their names have not yet been released.
This is a developing story.
The accident happened East of Watt, not West as stated in article.
I’d re-write the article . “In yet another example of “Teens and young men gone street racing wild”, within days, two more reckless drivers killed themselves when they lost control of their vehicle and hit trees. So sorry for the trees, but glad no INNOCENT PEOPLE were maimed or killed.” Isn’t it time, people were HELD RESPONSIBLE for their own criminal recklesness, and no hypocricy about it? Too many lawless people, MSM – you wanna talk “woke”.