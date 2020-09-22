Senior Who Died While Defending Friend From Attacker At North Highlands High Track Given Carnegie MedalA North Highlands senior who was killed while walking at a local high school track has been awarded the Carnegie Medal for giving her life to save her friend from an attacker.

Teen Killed In Antelope Crash Identified As Bradley Johnson, 18, From AntelopeTwo men died early Tuesday morning when the car they were in hit and tree in Antelope.

Got COVID At Work? Before You File A Claim, Be Prepared To Answer These QuestionsIf you get COVID-19 at work and plan to file a workers comp claim, be prepared to answer these questions.

Auditor Says UC Wrongly Admitted Well-Connected StudentsA California state audit has found that the University of California wrongly admitted at least 64 wealthy students over the past six years as “favors to donors, family, and friends."