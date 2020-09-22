CBS13 APP:Download our new app for the latest videos, articles, and news alerts.
Filed Under:fall, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The fall equinox, or the official start of autumn, was this morning at 6:30 a.m. Break out the Halloween and fall décor and grab yourself something pumpkin-spiced!

Despite the change in seasons, it won’t feel like fall just yet. Locations in the valley will be in the 80s Tuesday and up into the 90s to near 100 this weekend.

The good news is that cooler weather is on the way…eventually.

TELL US: What’s your favorite part about Fall? Share your fall photos with us, using #cbssacramento.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the CBS13 weather app.

